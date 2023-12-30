Previous
Cozy comforts by wendystout
364 / 365

Cozy comforts

Finally getting round to doing some Christmas crafting… making my Betwixmas project which is a cowl… definitely will be needed in this cooler weather
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours, would love to see it when finished :-)
December 30th, 2023  
essiesue
Love this photo and the knitting project! fav
December 30th, 2023  
