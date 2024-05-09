Previous
One o’cock by wendystout
One o’cock

So lovely to try to capture these delicate flowers… well weeds but they are too beautiful to be called a weed… which is just a flower in the wrong place
Wendy Stout

Kathy ace
I heard about the dandelion clock on this site several years back. I don't know how one determines the "time". Lovely photo with lots of detals.
May 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a wonderful focus and detail
May 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love dandelion clocks they look so beautiful. Lots of wishes on this one. fav
May 9th, 2024  
