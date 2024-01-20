Previous
Hot off the needles by wendystout
Photo 385

Hot off the needles

Pretty chuffed with this… hopefully will be a nice addition for my holiday packing… gorgeous wool to work with cotton cashmere by Rowan 🧶
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
105% complete

View this month

Corinne C ace
Superb Wendy!
January 21st, 2024  
