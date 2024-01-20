Sign up
Photo 385
Hot off the needles
Pretty chuffed with this… hopefully will be a nice addition for my holiday packing… gorgeous wool to work with cotton cashmere by Rowan 🧶
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
386
photos
39
followers
71
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Corinne C
ace
Superb Wendy!
January 21st, 2024
