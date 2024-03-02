Sign up
Previous
Photo 427
Vitamin Sea & D
Another sea day as we cross the ditch on our way to Sydney… some beautiful weather this afternoon but rain, wind and 4m seas expected tonight and tomorrow 🌊🚢
Started a new project with some wool bought last week in New Zealand 🇳🇿
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
427
photos
40
followers
75
following
116% complete
View this month »
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2024 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Have a good trip back to Australia.
Whatever you are making here it will remind you of your New Zealand visit.
March 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great time for knitting. Have fun. We are heading to the northern hemisphere today!
March 3rd, 2024
