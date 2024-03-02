Previous
Vitamin Sea & D by wendystout
Photo 427

Vitamin Sea & D

Another sea day as we cross the ditch on our way to Sydney… some beautiful weather this afternoon but rain, wind and 4m seas expected tonight and tomorrow 🌊🚢
Started a new project with some wool bought last week in New Zealand 🇳🇿
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Have a good trip back to Australia.

Whatever you are making here it will remind you of your New Zealand visit.
March 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great time for knitting. Have fun. We are heading to the northern hemisphere today!
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise