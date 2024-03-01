Previous
Top of the rock by wendystout
Photo 426

Top of the rock

The hole in the rock at the Bay of Islands… top of NZ North Island and last stop in NZ before heading back over the ditch to Australia… Sydney here we come… well in 3 days
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise