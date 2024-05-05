I’m sorry to tell you but sadly my lovely Bill passed away on 19th April just one month after our amazing trip… life is cruel at times but somehow I will have to find the strength to keep going and find some joy… he’s at peace and I have to get comfort from our memories…
I’m now hoping this 365 project will help me find some joy in each day… and on the days I don’t have a picture I’m just going to be kind to myself and not stress about posting anything…
A lovely shot of your beautiful garden.
I do hope you will find the strength to carry on with 365.
My youngest daughter died aged 36 shortly after I began 365 in 2013 and I thought I would not be able to continue with this marvellous project, but decided to keep going anyway and it has been a Godsend.
I go out and look for good things in the world and this marvellous community has helped me tremendously. Just take it one day at a time and remember this is your project and your rules. Just post when you feel able and allow yourself to have good days as well as bad ones. Just move forward one day at a time and remember to take care of yourself. Sending lots of hugs xx
So brave of you to tell us.
Look after yourself, let others look after you too.