One day at a time

I’m sorry to tell you but sadly my lovely Bill passed away on 19th April just one month after our amazing trip… life is cruel at times but somehow I will have to find the strength to keep going and find some joy… he’s at peace and I have to get comfort from our memories…

I’m now hoping this 365 project will help me find some joy in each day… and on the days I don’t have a picture I’m just going to be kind to myself and not stress about posting anything…