One day at a time by wendystout
Photo 455

One day at a time

I’m sorry to tell you but sadly my lovely Bill passed away on 19th April just one month after our amazing trip… life is cruel at times but somehow I will have to find the strength to keep going and find some joy… he’s at peace and I have to get comfort from our memories…
I’m now hoping this 365 project will help me find some joy in each day… and on the days I don’t have a picture I’m just going to be kind to myself and not stress about posting anything…
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Wendy Stout

So sorry to read this Wendy, heartfelt condolences. May you find the strength you need during this difficult time. Hoping that 365 can give you some joy and positive energy.

A lovely shot of your beautiful garden.
May 5th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana Thanks 🙏 Diana… I’ve been spending some time actually gardening, I’ve never needed to before as this was Bills passion I think he’d be pleased and probably find it funny especially when I squealed yesterday when a frog 🐸 jumped out of the water feature on me
May 5th, 2024  
Oh Wendy how dreadful, so sorry to read this. I was only thinking about you yesterday and wondered how you were going. My heartfelt condolences.

I do hope you will find the strength to carry on with 365.

My youngest daughter died aged 36 shortly after I began 365 in 2013 and I thought I would not be able to continue with this marvellous project, but decided to keep going anyway and it has been a Godsend.

I go out and look for good things in the world and this marvellous community has helped me tremendously. Just take it one day at a time and remember this is your project and your rules. Just post when you feel able and allow yourself to have good days as well as bad ones. Just move forward one day at a time and remember to take care of yourself. Sending lots of hugs xx
May 5th, 2024  
My heart goes out to you, I've no words of comfort that will salve your grief.

So brave of you to tell us.

Look after yourself, let others look after you too.
May 5th, 2024  
@onewing Dear Babs thank you for sharing your heartfelt story too… and showing your strength to carry on and I’m convinced that this is a very positive and powerful way to navigate the grief…sending a hug back to you too x
May 5th, 2024  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thankyou Jackie you can’t believe how much comfort it does give x
May 5th, 2024  
