Photo 425
ENZED City of sails
Auckland fabulous skyline viewed from the top of Mt Victoria… I can even see our white ship in the dock Silver Muse
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Kathy
ace
Good scene including the water, the houses and buildings, and piers. Beautiful day.
March 2nd, 2024
