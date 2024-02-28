Previous
Letting off steam by wendystout
Photo 424

Letting off steam

Docked at Tauranga in a beautiful harbour in the bay of plenty and a day trip out to the Geo thermal springs at Rotarua…. Quite a spectacular sight when they blow
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
