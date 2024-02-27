Previous
Steaming by wendystout
Photo 423

Steaming

Steaming out of Gisborne in style on the steam train to the Muriwai school to see these fabulous children perform a Māori welcome and songs… Tye ra fee tee
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Sounds like a wonderful trip
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise