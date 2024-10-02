Previous
Month 10 ‘Sameplace’ by wendystout
Photo 596

Month 10 ‘Sameplace’

Monthly challenge to take a picture at the same place… at least we had some blue skies today
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super pov and sky
October 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Lovely clouds
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise