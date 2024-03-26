Sign up
Previous
Photo 451
Holiday project
Finished properly and gifted to my friend… she was delighted as it is her favourite colours and I loved making it for her and it kept me occupied on holiday
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
451
photos
40
followers
75
following
123% complete
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th March 2024 9:51pm
Babs
ace
It looks lovely, nice colours. Your friend will be delighted.
March 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful and thoughtful gift!
March 26th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a lovely gift, lucky friend!
March 26th, 2024
