Previous
Shine bright like a diamond by wendystout
Photo 452

Shine bright like a diamond

The raindrops on the window were shining like diamonds as the sun tried its best to break through the clouds
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Well spotted. it looks gorgeous.
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise