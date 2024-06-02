Sign up
Photo 475
Beach 🏖️ day
Moraira beach for the day… even went for a splash in the sea
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Babs
My pal Jane lives in Moraira a lovely place to live and visit. We met during our RAF days in the 80s and have kept in touch ever since. Jane and Ed moved to Spain and we came to Australia. Jane still pops into 365 occasionally but unfortunately Ed now has Alzheimer's
June 3rd, 2024
