Previous
Getting stuck in by wendystout
Photo 489

Getting stuck in

Gardening has never been my forte but I have to admit I’m pretty proud of my efforts… some new planting in the borders… will be interesting to see it develop… I’m still using an app on my phone to identify plant or weed 🤦‍♀️ getting there …
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise