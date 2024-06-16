Sign up
Photo 489
Getting stuck in
Gardening has never been my forte but I have to admit I’m pretty proud of my efforts… some new planting in the borders… will be interesting to see it develop… I’m still using an app on my phone to identify plant or weed 🤦♀️ getting there …
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can't believe that I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it's been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th June 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
