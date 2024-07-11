Previous
Old English Roses by wendystout
Old English Roses

A beautiful bouquet 💐 left for me today from a very kind friend just checking in on me… I was delighted 🤩 they are so beautiful and it’s heartwarming to know how much people care 💕💐
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
carol white ace
A lovely thoughtful gift
July 11th, 2024  
julia ace
They are beautiful.. Lovely to get a surprise like this.
July 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful bouquet. A wonderful act of kindness.
July 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous colours… beautiful. Because your a beautiful person.
July 11th, 2024  
