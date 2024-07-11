Sign up
Previous
Photo 514
Old English Roses
A beautiful bouquet 💐 left for me today from a very kind friend just checking in on me… I was delighted 🤩 they are so beautiful and it’s heartwarming to know how much people care 💕💐
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
4
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th July 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
A lovely thoughtful gift
July 11th, 2024
julia
ace
They are beautiful.. Lovely to get a surprise like this.
July 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful bouquet. A wonderful act of kindness.
July 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colours… beautiful. Because your a beautiful person.
July 11th, 2024
