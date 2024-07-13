Sign up
Previous
Photo 516
Here’s looking at you
Oh those eyes…. Trying to get some pictures with my proper camera… I hadn’t realised how difficult it is to get good pictures of a black dog… but I guess I’m getting lots of practice 🐾🐾
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
0
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
13th July 2024 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
