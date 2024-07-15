Previous
Photo 518

I’m ready for walkies on Friday

Just 4 more sleeps 🤣🤣
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
carol white ace
So cute. Fav 😊
July 16th, 2024  
