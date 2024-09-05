Previous
Autumnal vibes by wendystout
Photo 569

Autumnal vibes

Sadly I think our summer is coming to an end… however I love the colours of Autumn 🍂
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Summer? Must have been asleep that day! A beautiful landscape Wendy
September 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise