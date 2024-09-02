Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 566
Snuffle ball
An interesting challenge to keep him occupied… he fell asleep for an hour afterwards 🤣🤣 but it takes time to set it back up for him, you hide treats in the rolled up material and he has to sniff them out
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
4
2
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
569
photos
42
followers
75
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st September 2024 3:39pm
Junan Heath
ace
Delightful idea and shot!!
September 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a great toy!
September 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A new toy to me. Good way for him to entertain himself.
September 6th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
@paintdipper
@corinnec
@randystreat
Thanks 🤩
September 6th, 2024
