Snuffle ball by wendystout
Photo 566

Snuffle ball

An interesting challenge to keep him occupied… he fell asleep for an hour afterwards 🤣🤣 but it takes time to set it back up for him, you hide treats in the rolled up material and he has to sniff them out
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Junan Heath ace
Delightful idea and shot!!
September 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a great toy!
September 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A new toy to me. Good way for him to entertain himself.
September 6th, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
@paintdipper @corinnec @randystreat Thanks 🤩
September 6th, 2024  
