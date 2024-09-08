Previous
Soggy start by wendystout
Photo 572

Soggy start

Puppy training was a bit wet today so the new coat was put to the test… we were both a bit bedraggled by the end 🤣🤣
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A cute capture of you both
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise