blossom by wh2021
83 / 365

blossom

It is cold and wet outside, so I take a shot of this lily at home.
1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
