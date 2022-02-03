Previous
light beacon by wh2021
85 / 365

light beacon

It is the navigation light to guide vessels entering into the typhoon shelter.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Dianne
I love the way the lines lead you to the light. Nicely done.
February 3rd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great composition
February 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with great leading lines. Love the light beacon at the end.
February 3rd, 2022  
