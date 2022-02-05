Previous
Lobsterclaw by wh2021
87 / 365

Lobsterclaw

After googled, the name of this flower is called Heliconia Latispatha, also called Expanded Lobsterclaw. I cannot imagine it looks like the claw of lobster.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
