flowers by wh2021
98 / 365

flowers

Not sure its name, may be Morning Glory from internet.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
