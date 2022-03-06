Previous
Heavy Sky by wh2021
116 / 365

Heavy Sky

A overcast day with heavy cloud above.
6th March 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details

Sporen Maken
A love this. Minimalistic and serene. Great job to make boring weather look interesting!
March 6th, 2022  
