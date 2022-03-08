Previous
Fly by wh2021
118 / 365

Fly

Used a 18-135mm zoom lens today and it was lucky to see him.
8th March 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
32% complete

