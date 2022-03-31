Sign up
141 / 365
Chinese Privet
It is a common native shrub that bloom in spring. It gives a very pleasant smell in the surrounding.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
1
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
141
photos
14
followers
9
following
38% complete
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th March 2022 11:22am
Tags
#flower
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture of these gorgeous little flowers.
March 31st, 2022
