Chinese Privet by wh2021
Chinese Privet

It is a common native shrub that bloom in spring. It gives a very pleasant smell in the surrounding.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture of these gorgeous little flowers.
March 31st, 2022  
