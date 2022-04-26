Previous
Archway of local village by wh2021
Archway of local village

We exited from a village after mountain hike this morning. Almost every village has such archway with village's name at the entrance.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
