wind-farm by wh2021
wind-farm

Reviewing previous photos and edit some of the favorites. This is the wind-farm taken almost one year ago.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
