Lei Yue Mun lighthouse by wh2021
191 / 365

Lei Yue Mun lighthouse

The lighthouse has been in service for 50 years guiding ships to cross Lei Yue Mun channel.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
What a lovely capture and scene, so much to see. Quite an unusual looking lighthouse and colour. I love the rocky formation that it is on.
May 20th, 2022  
