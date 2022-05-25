Previous
Convention and Exhibition Centre by wh2021
Convention and Exhibition Centre

Picture taken last week when the weather was very good. The structure on the lower left corner looks like a bird with wings is the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
