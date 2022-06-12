Previous
looking for something special by wh2021
looking for something special

A huge toy set up inside shopping centre.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
June 12th, 2022  
