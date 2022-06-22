Sign up
224 / 365
Shek O lovers' bridge
The bridge was damaged by typhoon and re-constructed again.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
224
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Such a great looking bridge with a nice colour. It certainly looks well constructed. I like the rocks and textures as well. Is that a friend poing on the bridge?
June 22nd, 2022
