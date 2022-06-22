Previous
Shek O lovers' bridge by wh2021
Shek O lovers' bridge

The bridge was damaged by typhoon and re-constructed again.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Such a great looking bridge with a nice colour. It certainly looks well constructed. I like the rocks and textures as well. Is that a friend poing on the bridge?
June 22nd, 2022  
