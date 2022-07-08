Previous
Tow by wh2021
Tow

a landing barge exiting typhoon shelter was under tow amid foggy weather. A simple photo taken in February 2022.
8th July 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
