Photo 496
Display of a God
My photos shot in Macau last month have not been completed editing yet. Hope you enjoy it. Besides, I am going to Zhangjiajie in Hunan next week and more photos from there are expected.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
496
photos
25
followers
18
following
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th February 2023 12:22pm
#landscape
