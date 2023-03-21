Previous
Display of a God by wh2021
Display of a God

My photos shot in Macau last month have not been completed editing yet. Hope you enjoy it. Besides, I am going to Zhangjiajie in Hunan next week and more photos from there are expected.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
