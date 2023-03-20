Sign up
Photo 495
Starting the journey
It is only the beginning of the HZM bridge. It was taken on the shuttle bus. It may look very strange to have the photo trimmed down this way.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
