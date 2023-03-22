Previous
Next
Historical plate by wh2021
Photo 497

Historical plate

I don't know the meaning and history of this plate, but there is a very nice contrast between the plate and the wall.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise