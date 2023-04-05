Previous
Natural bridge in the sky by wh2021
Natural bridge in the sky

It was showering at the time. Many tourists visited and crossed that bridge in the sky. It is actually an arch formed after earth movement happened thousands-year ago and then with earth erosion afterwards.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
So beautiful and fascinating!
