Manta ray by wh2021
Photo 602

Manta ray

The manta ray suddenly flipped.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Amazing capture.
July 5th, 2023  
