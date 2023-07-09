Previous
Stingray by wh2021
Stingray

A lovely fish who did not move when being taken photo.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Wow! I can see it's eyes! Great shot.
July 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 9th, 2023  
Karen ace
Absolutely brilliant shot! Love the sand on the body.
July 9th, 2023  
