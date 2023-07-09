Sign up
Previous
Photo 606
Stingray
A lovely fish who did not move when being taken photo.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
3
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th June 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#underwater
Mags
ace
Wow! I can see it's eyes! Great shot.
July 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 9th, 2023
Karen
ace
Absolutely brilliant shot! Love the sand on the body.
July 9th, 2023
