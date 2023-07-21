Previous
Crocodile Fish by wh2021
Photo 618

Crocodile Fish

They are experts camouflaging their surroundings. I added slightly some colors to his body so that we can see.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Very, very cool and cryptic!
July 21st, 2023  
