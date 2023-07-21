Sign up
Photo 618
Crocodile Fish
They are experts camouflaging their surroundings. I added slightly some colors to his body so that we can see.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting.
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
TG-6
Taken
17th May 2023 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
#underwater
ace
Very, very cool and cryptic!
July 21st, 2023
