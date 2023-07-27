Previous
white leaf scorpionfish by wh2021
Photo 624

white leaf scorpionfish

It is quite difficult to distinguish it. The Dive Master knows them very well. I learn its name afterwards. More info here : https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=leaf+scorpianfish&form=HDRSC4&first=1
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Karen ace
That’s an incredible looking fish! Great capture of it - thanks for the info and link.
July 27th, 2023  
