Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 624
white leaf scorpionfish
It is quite difficult to distinguish it. The Dive Master knows them very well. I learn its name afterwards. More info here :
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=leaf+scorpianfish&form=HDRSC4&first=1
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
624
photos
30
followers
20
following
170% complete
View this month »
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th May 2023 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#underwater
Karen
ace
That’s an incredible looking fish! Great capture of it - thanks for the info and link.
July 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close