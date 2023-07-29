Previous
Blue stripe snapper by wh2021
Photo 626

Blue stripe snapper

These fish are always swimming in groups and it is nice to take pictures of them.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Your underwater shots are excellent and bring back memories of when I used to dive in the 1980s
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023  
Anita W
Such a pretty design
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise