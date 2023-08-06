Sign up
Previous
Photo 634
Sea squirt
After google, it is called sea squirt and not harmful. More pictures of sea squirts in the internet is here :
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=sea+squirt&form=HDRSC4&first=1
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
634
photos
30
followers
20
following
173% complete
View this month »
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
Tags
#underwater
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful!
August 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of this most unusual species. I love the shapes and colours.
August 6th, 2023
