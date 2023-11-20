Previous
Hot Spring Resort by wh2021
Photo 740

Hot Spring Resort

Part of the hot spring resort taken from the balcony.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Corinne C ace
So luxurious!
November 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Very posh!
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Looks beautiful.
November 22nd, 2023  
