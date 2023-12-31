Previous
Zhongshan Movie & Television Town by wh2021
Photo 781

Zhongshan Movie & Television Town

Replica of an American Town.

This photo is to end year 2023, wishing all 365ers a Happy New Year of 2024.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Very nice! Looks like it could be the old west.
December 31st, 2023  
Dorothy ace
The Wild West 😉.
Happy 2024 to you
December 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy New Year
December 31st, 2023  
