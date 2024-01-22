Previous
Sanxingdui by wh2021
Sanxingdui

Looks like the symbol of sun.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Mags ace
I thought it was a steering wheel. Cool!
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
I thought the same as Mags at first, lovely shot and tones.

January 23rd, 2024  
