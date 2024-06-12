Previous
Subashi Ancient City by wh2021
Photo 945

Subashi Ancient City

It has become a historical and well protected ruin now.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Corinne C ace
A great shot. I imagine these were imposing structures
June 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and textures.
June 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I took a moment to learn about where you are, how wonderful to be there.
it must feel like a blessed area… the ruins of Buddhist temples and of course the silk rd. magnificent photos…
June 13th, 2024  
