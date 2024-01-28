Previous
On the way by wh2021
Photo 809

On the way

View from the window of a highspeed train while stopping at the station.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful! I love the geometry of the fence and the similar one by the trees in the background
February 3rd, 2024  
