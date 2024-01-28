Sign up
Photo 809
On the way
View from the window of a highspeed train while stopping at the station.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful! I love the geometry of the fence and the similar one by the trees in the background
February 3rd, 2024
