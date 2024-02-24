Sign up
Photo 836
snow scene
Thank you for your comment.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
837
photos
33
followers
24
following
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th February 2024 8:01am
Tags
#landscape
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. And it’s very difficult (for me) to shoot in all white. The dark trees are great.
March 2nd, 2024
